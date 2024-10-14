NBM plc bids farewell to Ex-CEO Kawawa

Jiya (left) presenting gift to Kawawa (middle) wife (right)

Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has attributed its growth for the past eight years to the vision and good leadership demonstrated by former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Macfussy Kawawa.

Kawawa joined the ‘Bank of the Nation’ as an Audit Manager some 26 years ago and retired in June this year after rising to the rank of CEO where he has served for the past eight years.

Speaking during a farewell cocktail party the Bank organised on Friday in Blantyre, which brought together Kawawa’s friends, his predecessor George Partridge, key stakeholders and customers, current NBM CEO, Harold Jiya, who served as his deputy for the 8 years, described him as a mentor, friend and an inspiration to many in shaping the careers of a lot of people at the Bank

“National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has reached many new heights under his leadership since 2016. For example, from the time he joined, the Bank’s profit was K16 billion and by the time he left in June, the profit was K73 billion,” Jiya praised him.

Jiya (left) presenting a gift to Kawawa (middle) and wife (right)

Taking his turn, NBM plc Board Chairperson, Jimmy Lipunga described Kawawa as a professional, ethical, and hardworking man who has achieved a lot in sustaining the Bank in a turbulent environment.

“Mac Kawawa has demonstrated astute leadership over the years where he has grown the profitability of the Bank and motivated the Staff in various ways. He was a father figure to everyone in the Bank and led by example as a man of integrity he was,” he explained.

Kawawa described his 26-year NBM journey full of satisfaction to have worked, serve, and grow the Bank, and nation at large.

“My time with the Bank will be remembered as almost a quarter of a century of fun, hard work and connection with NBM plc family at all levels, board, staff and customers.”

Lipunga (left) presenting a gift to Kawawa (middle) wife (right)

“I met challenges but also was satisfied with the results I got upon taking on those challenges,” said Kawawa.

He also highlighted how confident he is with his successor, Jiya.

“I have worked with Jiya and I know I have mentored him enough for this role. I have no doubt under him the Bank will grow to greater heights,” said Kawawa.

He also thanked the Banks’ Board for believing in him to take up the senior role.

As an appreciation for his role, the Bank spoiled him with three gifts which include a trip to Egypt, an artwork, and other materials gearing him up for his retirement works.