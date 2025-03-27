spot_imgspot_img
Thursday, March 27, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusinessEx-VP Khumbo Kachali’s Filling Station Shut Down
BusinessLatest

Ex-VP Khumbo Kachali’s Filling Station Shut Down

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has shut down Mzimba Total Fuel Station, owned by former Vice President Khumbo Kachali.

According to MERA spokesperson Fitina Khonje, the closure was due to the station’s failure to meet required technical, environmental, and safety standards.

Khonje stated that the fuel station would be allowed to resume operations once the necessary corrections are made.

In response, Kachali confirmed that his team is actively working to address the issues and ensure compliance for reopening.

Previous article
NBM plc takes financial management lessons to 10 secondary schools
Next article
Malawi to Revive Home Ownership Scheme for Resilient Housing
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true online news from Malawi.

Contact us: editor@malawivoice.com

FOLLOW US

© Malawi Voice News Theme by Noka Inc