Ex-VP Khumbo Kachali’s Filling Station Shut Down

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has shut down Mzimba Total Fuel Station, owned by former Vice President Khumbo Kachali.

According to MERA spokesperson Fitina Khonje, the closure was due to the station’s failure to meet required technical, environmental, and safety standards.

Khonje stated that the fuel station would be allowed to resume operations once the necessary corrections are made.

In response, Kachali confirmed that his team is actively working to address the issues and ensure compliance for reopening.