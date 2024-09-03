Illovo Malawi donates K10 Million towards MIAC International conference

Illovo Sugar Malawi on Tuesday donated K10 million to the Malawi International Arbitration Centre (MIAC) to support its upcoming international conference in Lilongwe.

The conference, scheduled for Thursday to Friday, aims to establish MIAC as a reliable alternative for resolving commercial disputes.

“We believe in the power of collaboration with stakeholders to create a conducive business environment that allows for businesses to prosper,” said Maureen Kachingwe, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Illovo Sugar Malawi.

The donation will go towards covering operational costs for the conference, which will bring together experts and stakeholders to discuss alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

MIAC Director Patrick Mpaka, who is also President of the Malawi Law Society, thanked Illovo Sugar for the donation, saying it will help make the conference a success.

The conference comes at a time when Malawi faces a backlog of around 3,000 cases in the Commercial Division Court with only six judges, highlighting the need for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms like MIAC.