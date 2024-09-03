Government Fails to Employ X-ray Machine Operator at Thekerani Hospital

By Misheck Kauma

The Malawian government has been criticized for its delay in employing an X-ray machine operator at Thekerani Hospital in Thyolo South, despite the machine being installed last year.

Mavuto Sandram Scott, the legislator for Thyolo South Thekerani, raised concerns in Parliament, stating that the absence of an operator has forced patients to travel long distances to access healthcare.

“I wonder why the ministry has delayed deploying staff to operate the machine since the deputy minister launched it,” Scott said.

In response, Minister of Health Khumbize Kadondo Chiponda acknowledged the issue and assured that the government would soon send an operator to address the shortage.

However, the delay has sparked accusations from Members of Parliament, who claim that the government has consistently failed to address various health-related development issues in a timely manner.