Burning Spear to Perform in Malawi as Part of Farewell Tour

By Misheck Kauma

Jamaican reggae legend Burning Spear is set to perform in Malawi for the first time in history, as part of his “One People Africa Tour” before retiring.

The concert, scheduled for October 26 at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe, will feature Burning Spear and his 17-member reggae band.

According to Shadreck Kalukusha, Director of Sound Addicts Live, “Everything is set, and preparations started a few months ago. We expect 17 people for this trip, and no extra personnel will be coming from other countries.”

Kalukusha revealed that Burning Spear wants to perform in African countries before his retirement, with a theme focused on unity, peace, and love, targeting black African people.

“This is a very big deal for us because our country will be put on the map as Burning Spear will record his official live album here,” Kalukusha said.

“We prepared for this event even before other events that we have already done. This is going to be a nice reggae show.”

The concert is co-organized by Born African Productions and Sound System Club.