CDEDI Slams Chakwera Over Misinformation on VP Chilima’s Plane Crash

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has expressed outrage over President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent comments regarding the plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

According to CDEDI’s Executive Director, Silvester Namiwa the President’s statements are riddled with misinformation and contradict the official report by the Bureau of Flight Investigation (BFU).

The BFU report states that the aircraft did not land in Mzuzu, contrary to the President’s claims.

Furthermore, the MACRA tower has failed to provide any information on the flight, and the Commander of the Army has not communicated any details about the incident.

CDEDI is demanding answers from the government, specifically asking why MACRA Director Daudi Suleman has not resigned over its failure to provide accurate information.

“Cdedi wants to know why Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has not corrected the President’s misinformation.

“Why Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has not taken responsibility for the Commander of the Army’s lack of communication”,He explained

Namiwa emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in governance, stating that the government’s handling of this incident has eroded public trust.

The organization is calling for immediate action to address these concerns and ensure that the truth about the plane crash is revealed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu stated that the government will reserve comment on the preliminary report released by the Bureau of Flight Investigation (BFU) until the final report is released next year.

This decision has sparked criticism from various quarters, with some arguing that the government’s silence on the matter may fuel further speculation and undermine transparency.