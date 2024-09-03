Inspiring digital innovation ideas into solutions

Kalenga (right) with a colleague Kamtokoma

August 12 every year is International Youth Day. This year the day was commemorated under the theme ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development’.

To a young Lilongwe-based innovator, Eliot Kalenga, the theme is a reminder of how he was able to transform his idea to a practical digital solution benefiting organisations, schools, and also creating job opportunities for other youths in the country.

The 34-year-old bachelor of Computer Science graduate from the University of Malawi (formerly Chancellor College), Kalenga capitalized on the challenges he encountered while working as a teacher in his early career days to develop a solution called Fees Collection Management System (FECOMAS).

“Working as a teacher, I observed that there are various problems that are incurred when it comes to issues of fees collection,” said Kalenga.

Currently the solution is being used by various schools and organisations, thanks to the support and exposure FECOMAS got from National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc through their Innovation Jam initiative run in partnership with ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM).

When Kalenga’s idea was pitched at the Innovation Jam, they emerged winners in the Open-Source category and took home K1 million as prize money.

The money was used as a starter-pack that enabled expansion of the idea further. It boosted the operations of FECOMAS from being just a project to a tech-solution company.

“At that time, we were not sure if it really would solve problems since the application had not yet been used, but after winning the competition it gave us the energy to go for it fully.”

“Currently, it is being run as FECOMAS Tech Solutions Company with two of my colleagues. We have also recruited three more employees across Malawi thereby contributing to the creation of job opportunities.”

“FECOMAS is just no longer about the fees collection system but it is a school information management system which includes all aspects that are involved in running a school by digitalizing the whole process,” explains Kalenga.

The solution has brought about efficiency in the school administration as reports are generated there and then, thereby saving 90 percent of the time spent.

It also has the ability to send messages to parents via WhatsApp and E-mail which is simplifying the communication process between the school management and parents.

Borrowing and returning of books at the library and stock management has also been simplified by the system.

He indicates that so far, FECOMAS is working with Sanwecka Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu offices, Logos Academy and Springfield Academy, and has proven to be a success.

“We have signed contracts with many other schools, we believe that more institutions will adopt this solution this coming school session. We are aiming for 200 schools to adopt this solution by 2027,” Kalenga adds.

He thanks NBM plc for the Innovation Jam saying has provided a platform for young innovators to be able to sell their ideas and excel through the support given.

FECOMAS panel captured from the laptop

“Companies doubt local solutions in most cases but NBM plc has proven to be one of the few that is working hand-in-hand with ICTAM to make people believe that local solutions should also be considered in the development of the country,” Kalenga appreciates.

He concludes by encouraging young innovators not to allow their dreams to die before bringing them into reality.

“Believe in yourself, with passion and determination everything is possible.”

“It would be of great importance if this solution is adopted as everything is going digital. Looking at vision 2063 there is a need to leave the old ways of keeping files,” he offers.

Malawi vision 2063 aims at achieving a skills revolution that is underpinned by science technology and innovation which FECOMAS also aims at achieving by the use of such solutions driven by Malawians.

Emmie Kantokoma, one of the partners at FECOMAS explains that apart from being an IT Technician, she is also a parent who has experienced problems with school fees collection and thought this would be a good way in eliminating problems that arise due to loss of receipts and tracing fees payments at the Bank which this innovation is providing.

Sanwecka Tech companion Central Region Manager, Dorcas Kwisongole testifies to how efficient FECOMAS is by solving communication problems between the school’s Branches and head office in Blantyre.

“Every detail that is uploaded in this application concerning our training courses, the students enrolled, fees collected and balances, courses and every other information that is needed can be accessed at the Head office without problems.”

“This application even allows printing of receipts and reports, meaning that it is saving time as it is done instantly. This is a very good, easy application to use and convenient as it can also be accessed anywhere,” says Kwisongole.

She too commends NBM plc for giving such innovations a boost.

“The Bank’s decision to support local solutions made by the youth really is a plus. There is a need for continued support of other youths that come up with different innovative ideas like these as they are really a good way of moving forward as a country,” she explains.

ICTAM president Clarence Gama also hails NBM plc for the support that it is giving through the Innovation Jam which he says has produced several innovations like FECOMAS.

“Through these competitions several winners have transformed their innovations into thriving tech businesses not only FECOMAS but several others such as; iMosys, Lync Systems and MlimiPay just to mention a few.”

“The Innovation Jam hold substantial significance for both the youth and Malawi at large as it is empowering the youth by demonstrating their capabilities to key stakeholders and encouraging local innovation, thereby building confidence in local talents and fostering collaborations.”

“It is also inspiring the youth to push their ideas further through the startups that NBM plc provides. It is working as a springboard to develop and scale ideas into successful enterprises which in turn fosters economic growth, addressing local challenges and building a knowledge-based economy which is in alignment with the countries agenda to be an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant industrialized upper-middle-income country by the year 2063,” explains Gama.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa says the Bank is excited to see that its support through the Innovation Jam is able to bring notable outcomes to the youth.

“The Bank recognizes the need to empower the youth through the various innovations that are bringing about growth economically not only to them but the country as a whole,” she says.

Meanwhile, in November last year, NBM plc set aside K345 million for innovation incubator hubs as a way of promoting innovation ideas into real solutions.