Tuesday, September 3, 2024
DPP clarifies on roles of Presidential Advisors…they will not usurp NGC directors

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has moved to clarify the role of presidential advisors amid concerns over their influence within the party.

In a statement, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito said the president has the authority to appoint an unlimited number of advisors, who report directly to him and do not hold operational responsibilities within the party.

“The concerns suggesting that advisors may usurp the responsibilities of NGC directors are therefore unfounded and unwarranted,” Peter Mukhito said.

He emphasized that elected members of the National Governing Council (NGC) have substantive duties and do not report to advisors.

The move comes as the party seeks to unite its efforts ahead of future elections.

Mukhito urged members to consult the secretariat if they have any doubts about the role of advisors.

The DPP is seeking to return to power, having lost the last election to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The party has pledged to alleviate the suffering of Malawians, who have been affected by economic hardship and other challenges under the current administration.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

