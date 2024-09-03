New Sheriff in Town: DPP Cracks the whip over registration disparities

The Democratic Progressive Party through it’s newly elected Secretary General, Hon. Peter Mukhito, has written to the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), demanding a comprehensive report on registration data from 2020 to 2024.

The letter seeks detailed information on all districts, aiming to gain a thorough understanding of the country’s registration landscape.

This move comes after the party discovered disparities in registration numbers across districts. Notably, the Central Region showed surprisingly high registration numbers, while districts in the Southern Region reported alarmingly low figures. This stark contrast raised red flags, prompting the DPP to investigate further.

Furthermore, the party is aware that NRB will play a crucial role in the upcoming 2025 elections, particularly in the registration of voters for the Malawi Electoral Commission. With this in mind, it is keen to ensure that the registration process is transparent, fair, and accurate.

Determined to uncover the truth, the party has given NRB a tight deadline of 7 days to compile and submit the requested data. The DPP expects a detailed breakdown of registration numbers, demographic analysis, and insights into the disparities observed.

By analyzing the data, the party aims to identify trends, gaps, and areas for improvement, ultimately.

As the clock starts ticking, NRB officials are working diligently to meet the deadline, aware of the significant impact this data will have on the country’s future. Will they deliver within the tight timeframe? Only time will tell.

In a related development, a leaked memo from the PS for the National Registration Bureau (NRB) has raised eyebrows, revealing a plea to the Minister of Homeland Security not to deploy certain MCP youths to the Southern Region for registration, fearing they would “spill beans.”

This shocking revelation has sent shockwaves among electoral stakeholders, including opposition parties, sparking growing concerns that the MCP is determined to rig the elections by exploiting NRB and other machinery.