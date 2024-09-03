A VOICE OF INTEGRITY: HOW REVEREND TEMBO WAS BOUGHT BY MCP

The Livingstonia Synod Moderator deserves praise for speaking truth to Tembo at their recent AGM.

Reverend William Tembo, who had previously criticized the MCP government and rating it poorly on 21st November, 2021, was compromised after receiving a gift from President Chakwera – a yellow Ford Ranger with Number plate BY 2735.

After receiving this Car, Tembo began using his position to collect money and rally support for the President, betraying his role as a church leader. He even started taking other pastors to meet Chakwera at night, further blurring the lines between church and state.

The Moderator, however, refused to stay silent. He boldly called out Tembo’s actions, even making him cry in public like Child. This took great courage, and we commend the Moderator for standing up for what is right.

We also condemn the MCP for usual act of exploiting pastors for political gain. Using church leaders to further political agendas undermines both the integrity of the churc and government. We hope others will join the moderator on speaking the truth and stop MCP in any form of Church manipulation.