Monday, September 2, 2024
Chakwera’s China Trip Under Fire: Malawi’s Taxpayers Foot K200m Bill for Ghost Officials

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A staggering K200 million of taxpayers’ money has been squandered on air tickets for individuals who don’t work for the Ministry of Finance, sparking outrage in Malawi’s parliament.

“These people have gone to China to spend taxpayers’ money while people here are suffering and they don’t even work at the Ministry of Finance,” said Sameer Suleman, Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East.

Suleman claims to have evidence of the ghost officials who accompanied President Lazarus Chakwera on his recent trip to China.

“I have evidence of the people who have accompanied the President, but they do not work at the Ministry of Finance,” Suleman told Parliament on Monday.

To put this wasteful spending into perspective, K200 million could fund the construction of two modern secondary schools or purchase essential drugs for public hospitals, highlighting the gross mismanagement of public funds.

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara dismissed Suleman’s concerns, citing an inappropriate time for raising the issue.

However, Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda defended the entourage, insisting each individual had a specific role.

“Everyone who accompanied the President has a specific role,” he said.

As President Chakwera attends the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, the controversy surrounding the trip’s expenses has cast a shadow over the visit.

The president’s bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart President Jinping and engagements with Chinese companies and officials are overshadowed by the alleged misuse of taxpayers’ money.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

