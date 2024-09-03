Who Lied to President Chakwera About Ill-Fated Army Aircraft? CDEDI Demands Answers

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) is calling for transparency and accountability following the release of the interim report by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (FBU) on the tragic military plane crash that killed State Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, former First Lady Dr. Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, and seven others.

CDEDI is demanding answers to the following questions:

1. Who lied to President Chakwera about the aircraft reaching Mzuzu, contradicting the report’s findings?

2. Why did the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander and Minister of Information provide false information about the crash site’s location?

3. What was the motive behind MACRA’s decision to initiate a toll-free line to locate the aircraft when mobile phone signals were available?

4. Who switched off the mobile transmitter tower near the crash site, and what happened to the passengers’ phones?

5. Who sanctioned the movement of the aircraft wreckage from the crash site, and why?

CDEDI through it’s Executive Director Slyvester Namiwa is challenging President Chakwera to come forward and set the record straight, and for the Army chief and MACRA Director General to justify their statements and actions, which have been contradicted by the report.

“The nation deserves the truth about this tragic accident’, Says Namiwa in a statement