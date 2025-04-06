Four millionaires made in BetYanga

Three lucky winners have won big in the BetYanga jackpot, each taking home a whopping K51,631,102 Kwacha.

A fourth winner scooped 9 million Kwacha.

The winners, identified as Fredrick Phiri, Patrick, and James Mdala, played the BetYanga prediction game on on www.betyangaonline.co.mw and via the *4297# USSD code.

In a remarkable coincidence, all the winners are from the Central Region, specifically from Dedza and Ntchisi respectively.

BetYanga is a football prediction game where players predict the outcome of 13 football matches every week to win massive cash prizes.

Supa Pesa Limited, the company behind BetYanga, started its operations in 2021 and has been offering the prediction game to TNM and Airtel users.

The game has already made several winners, with the first winner hailing from Ntchisi.

To play BetYanga, subscribers can also dial *4297# to access the game directly and predict the outcome of 13 football matches.

Prizes are awarded for correctly predicting 6 or 7 consecutive matches, 11 or 12 matches, or all 13 matches.