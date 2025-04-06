spot_imgspot_img
Monday, April 7, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatestUDF denies going to bed with MCP
LatestPolitics

UDF denies going to bed with MCP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has rubbished claims of an electoral alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of the 2025 polls.

UDF Southern Region Governor Dorothy Mwasinga said the party has not made any alliance with any political party.

Speaking at a political gathering in Bangwe, Blantyre, Mwasinga attributed the rumors to propaganda from rival parties.

The speculation began circulating after a photo surfaced showing UDF leader Atupele Muluzi and MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera together, sparking talk of a possible alliance.

Mwasinga dismissed the image as an old photo, insisting that no such partnership exists.

“We have not made any alliance with any political party,” she said.

She assured Malawians that they would be the first to know if any such deal is made in the future.

Mwasinga also touched on critical issues affecting Malawians, including hunger and the high cost of living under the current administration.

She promised that the UDF, under the leadership of Atupele Muluzi, would work to improve the lives of Malawians.

Previous article
Four millionaires made in BetYanga
Next article
Muluzi draws massive crowd in Bangwe…Vows to end Malawi’s suffering
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true online news from Malawi.

Contact us: editor@malawivoice.com

FOLLOW US

© Malawi Voice News Theme by Noka Inc