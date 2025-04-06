UDF denies going to bed with MCP

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has rubbished claims of an electoral alliance with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of the 2025 polls.

UDF Southern Region Governor Dorothy Mwasinga said the party has not made any alliance with any political party.

Speaking at a political gathering in Bangwe, Blantyre, Mwasinga attributed the rumors to propaganda from rival parties.

The speculation began circulating after a photo surfaced showing UDF leader Atupele Muluzi and MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera together, sparking talk of a possible alliance.

Mwasinga dismissed the image as an old photo, insisting that no such partnership exists.

“We have not made any alliance with any political party,” she said.

She assured Malawians that they would be the first to know if any such deal is made in the future.

Mwasinga also touched on critical issues affecting Malawians, including hunger and the high cost of living under the current administration.

She promised that the UDF, under the leadership of Atupele Muluzi, would work to improve the lives of Malawians.