Muluzi draws massive crowd in Bangwe…Vows to end Malawi’s suffering

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has vowed to rescue Malawians from poverty, hunger and the rising cost of living, placing the blame squarely on the current administration under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking to a massive crowd at a political rally held at Bangwe Desert Ground in Blantyre, Muluzi accused the government of failing its citizens through poor leadership and mismanagement.

He said Malawians were warned against voting for what he called “a clueless president,” but did not heed the advice, and now the country finds itself in the midst of economic turmoil.

Muluzi, who confirmed his intention to contest in the 2025 presidential election, assured supporters that he understands the pain Malawians are going through.

He pledged that, under his leadership, the UDF would tackle major challenges such as food insecurity, foreign exchange shortages and the high cost of living.

He also emphasized his commitment to creating a conducive environment for investors, which he believes will drive social and economic development and help rebuild the country’s economy.

The rally drew people from all walks of life, many of them holding placards with messages of support for Muluzi and bearing his portrait.

Among the attendees was a representative from Group Village Mwamadi, who hailed Muluzi as a development-oriented leader respected by the people of Bangwe.

He urged Muluzi to prioritize addressing the socio-economic struggles of young people in the area if elected.

UDF Regional Governor for the South, Dorothy Masinga, also addressed the crowd.

She highlighted the party’s past achievements during its time in power, citing the construction of Bangwe Community Day Secondary School, Bangwe Health Centre, and the development of Midima Road, now known as Robert Mugabe Highway.

Masinga also recalled how, under former President Bakili Muluzi—Atupele’s father—the UDF government provided housing for workers at Fukafuka Estate.

Masinga described Atupele as the most suitable candidate to lead Malawi, citing his clean record, experience in government, and commitment to transparency.

She dismissed circulating reports suggesting that UDF is forming a coalition with UTM and the Alliance for Democracy (Aford), stating that the photos showing Muluzi with other party leaders are old and do not reflect any current agreements.

She emphasized that no official decision has been made regarding political alliances.

Muluzi’s speech was met with enthusiastic support from attendees, many of whom view him as a beacon of hope for a nation struggling under economic pressure.

While some observers remain cautious about the feasibility of his campaign promises, his supporters are optimistic that he can provide the experienced leadership they believe the country desperately needs.