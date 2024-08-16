MCP to win the 2025 General Election, says Kabwira

By Gift Chiponde and Paul Madise

Lilongwe, 16 August, Mana: Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Publicity Secretary, Jessie Kabwira, has expressed confidence that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will emerge victorious in the upcoming 2025 General Election, citing his exemplary leadership qualities.

Kabwira expressed her optimism during a press conference on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe, where she provided an overview of the 2024 MCP Elective Convention held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) from August 8th to August 10th, 2024.

In her address, Jessie Kabwira emphasised that MCP is an inclusive party that welcomes all Malawians irrespective of age, region, or ethnicity stressing the party’s commitment to democracy as evidenced by its recent convention.

She underscored the importance of active youth engagement within MCP, highlighting the pivotal role that young individuals play in the nation’s progress and encouraging their participation in the party’s activities.

“We urge all the dynamic youth in Malawi, often referred to as Generation Z, who hold significant influence in the country’s political landscape, to engage actively in MCP’s political affairs.

The party is a platform for all young people, and we wholeheartedly embrace their involvement,” expressed Kabwira.

Among other points, Kabwira expressed satisfaction with the Chakwera-led government, noting significant advancements such as the equitable expansion of road infrastructure nationwide, the revitalisation of the railway project benefiting local farmers and traders, and the enhancement of communities through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Programme.

She acknowledged the agricultural challenges posed by natural disasters post-harvest and commended the government’s initiatives to support farmers in securing fair prices for their produce, using the tobacco industry as a prime example of successful market prices.

“President Chakwera has showcased unwavering dedication to ensuring that communities derive maximum benefits from the CDF, which has seen a doubling of funds from 100 million to 200 million Kwacha.

The commendable initiative of farmers selling tobacco at competitive prices has garnered praise from numerous farmers across the nation,” highlighted Kabwira.

Kabwira pointed out the positive trend of loan repayments by National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) beneficiaries under the Chakwera administration, a practice previously lacking in past administrations, underscoring the President’s strong political resolve.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating hunger and ensuring equitable assistance to those most in need, including those residing in hard-to-reach areas.

Furthermore, she lauded the government’s significant strides in addressing the country’s electricity challenges, thereby enhancing the livelihoods of the populace.

Kabwira also reiterated MCP’s unwavering support for President Chakwera in realising the nation’s developmental goals in alignment with his philosophy of Servant Leadership, dedicated to advancing the interests of all Malawians.