UTM Introduces Membership Registration Platform

By Pilirani Mbewe

Mangochi—In a significant move to strengthen its grassroots support, UTM is set to launch a new registration platform for its members at Mangochi Stadium, tomorrow, Saturday August 17, 2024. The event, which promises to be a pivotal moment for the party, will be highlighted by the raising of the UTM flag by the Director of Youth, Fredokiss Penjani Kalua.

“The flag-raising ceremony is more than just a symbolic gesture. It represents the resurgence of the vision and ideals of the late Dr. Saulos Chilima, whose commitment to building a better Malawi, especially for the youth, remains a guiding light for the party. This event marks a renewal of UTM’s dedication to creating an inclusive and prosperous future for all Malawians, with a particular focus on empowering the younger generation,” Kalua said on Friday ahead of the event.

He said the registration platform being unveiled is designed to offer a modern, efficient way for UTM members to register without any hassle. Registration will be free for all members, who will receive a unique registration number upon signing up. The platform categorizes membership into different levels—Silver, Bronze, Gold, and Platinum—each offering distinct benefits. Members can progress through these levels, gaining access to various opportunities and privileges as they advance.

Kalua emphasized the importance of this new initiative, noting that it aligns with Dr. Chilima’s vision of a streamlined and inclusive movement.

“This platform will not only make it easier for our members to join and participate in our activities but also ensure that every member feels valued and connected to the movement’s goals.

“As UTM continues to grow and adapt to the evolving political landscape, the launch of this registration platform at Mangochi Stadium is a clear indication of the party’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity, ensuring that Dr. Chilima’s legacy lives on in the hearts and actions of its members,” he said.

