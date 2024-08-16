SULOM optimistic of MW football future

By Alinafe Nyanda

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has described the appointment of members to its various sub-committees as an integral to the effective management and development of football in the country.

According to SULOM’s president Col Gilbert Mitawa, these appointments reflect organization commitment to improve league operations and development in accordance with its mission to Revive, Reform and Rebrand the country’s Elite league.

The Sub-Committee for the Fixtures and game management is now being chaired by Williams Banda. Chairperson for the Disciplinary Committee is now Shadreck Mhango while Appeals Committee is being chaired by Trouble Kalua.

Chimwemwe Nyirenda has been appointed as the chairperson for the Marketing and Commercialization while Akuzike Kafwamba is now the chairperson for Strategic Planning and Development. Safety and Security Committee is being chaired by Ronald Chiwaula as Chiza Nyirongo has taken up the chairmanship of Constitutional Review (Adhoc) committee.