spot_img
spot_img
28.4 C
New York
Friday, August 16, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

SULOM optimistic of MW football future

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Alinafe Nyanda

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has described the appointment of members to its various sub-committees as an integral to the effective management and development of football in the country.

According to SULOM’s president Col Gilbert Mitawa, these appointments reflect organization commitment to improve league operations and development in accordance with its mission to Revive, Reform and Rebrand the country’s Elite league.

The Sub-Committee for the Fixtures and game management is now being chaired by Williams Banda. Chairperson for the Disciplinary Committee is now Shadreck Mhango while Appeals Committee is being chaired by Trouble Kalua.

Chimwemwe Nyirenda has been appointed as the chairperson for the Marketing and Commercialization while Akuzike Kafwamba is now the chairperson for Strategic Planning and Development. Safety and Security Committee is being chaired by Ronald Chiwaula as Chiza Nyirongo has taken up the chairmanship of Constitutional Review (Adhoc) committee.

Previous article
VP USI EXCITES PEOPLE AT RELIGIOUS MARCHING EVENT
Next article
UTM Introduces Membership Registration Platform
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc