VP USI EXCITES PEOPLE AT RELIGIOUS MARCHING EVENT

Malawi Vice President Dr Michael Usi on Thursday went out of his way to greet people along the way as he took part in a solidarity walk.

The marching started at HHI and ended up at the World Alive International Ministry in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The solidarity walk was organized by a new organization, the Malawi Church and Community Transformation Movement.

During the event where the Vice President took part in, a brass band accompanied the marchers playing music exciting by standers and passersby in the process.

On several occasions, the Malawi Vice President was seen leaving the marching group stepping aside to greet and share a word or two with people along the route.

Many were seen to be excited to meet and greet the Malawi second in command.

Dressed in a green golf shirt, green cap and black track, Dr Michael Usi had the opportunity to exercise his fitness as he walk all the route cracking a joke or two with fellow marchers.

Later on, the Malawi Vice President was the guest of honour at the launch of the organization in the southern region.

The movement comprises religious and traditional leaders as well as members of the community.

The purpose of the walk is to raise awareness of the movement, which advocates for positivity in various aspects of life.