NBM plc supports NPL’s Mothers Fun Run with K7 million

Mtuwa handing over the cheque to Mchulu

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has supported this year’s Nation Publication Limited (NPL) Mothers’ Fun Run Project for Chikwawa District Hospital with K7 million.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque presentation in Blantyre on Thursday, NBM plc’s Henderson Street Service Centre Manager Tamara Mtuwa said the Mothers Fun Run project aligns perfectly with the Bank’s mission of supporting the health and well-being of the communities.

“Today, we gather to reaffirm our commitment to maternal and neonatal health by presenting a cheque of K7 million to the Mothers’ Fun Run Project 2024 for Chikwawa District Hospital which serves a large population with limited access to quality healthcare, particularly in maternal and neonatal services.”

“By contributing to this project, we are addressing a critical gap and playing a role in reducing preventable maternal and neonatal deaths. Not only ensuring safer childbirth experiences but also laying the foundation for healthier future generations,” said Mtuwa.

NPL Editor Aubrey Mchulu thanked NBM plc for actively participating in the Mothers’ Fun Run since its inception.

“This is NPL’s corporate social responsibility initiative which started in 2005 to complement government and other stakeholders’ efforts to reduce maternal deaths in our hospitals. In line with NPL’s slogan of giving the public more than just news this year, we are targeting to raise K300 million worth of resources,” said Mchulu.

In line with NBM plc’s broader commitment to the health sector, this year alone, ‘the Bank of the Nation’ has made significant contributions by donating wheelchairs worth K6 million to Kamuzu Central Hospital, and handing over two blood bank refrigerators to Mangochi and Mulanje, each valued at K40 million.