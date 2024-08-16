In a bid to force UTM to remain in the Tonse Alliance, the MCP media team is reportedly pushing a narrative filled with falsehoods, according to inside sources. The team claims that during a recent Central Committee meeting, UTM’s Patricia Kaliati and Felix Njawala offered apologies to UTM President and Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Michael Usi. The same narrative suggests that a convention is scheduled for April—information that insiders say is entirely fabricated.

These moves are reportedly part of a larger strategy by the MCP, which is said to be running a K100,000,000.00 campaign aimed at sustaining the alliance with UTM, as per sources familiar with the developments. Analysts and political commentators promoting these claims are believed to be part of the same campaign, raising questions about their impartiality.

During the Central Committee meeting, members unanimously agreed to keep the details of their discussions private. Despite this, the MCP’s media wing has gone on to disseminate information allegedly aimed at bolstering Dr. Usi’s public image, in a manner that some say is an attempt to sway UTM members and the general public.

Sources within UTM have revealed that the MCP is deeply unsettled by the unity that has emerged within UTM in the wake of recent events. They claim that the MCP is attempting to sponsor individuals both within and outside of UTM to foster confusion and discord within the party.

However, UTM is standing firm. Insiders confirm that UTM will attend the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention this Saturday, following an official invitation, signaling the party’s commitment to its alliances and the broader political process in Malawi. “Lies have short legs,” one source remarked, dismissing the MCP’s efforts as short-lived and bound to fail. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these political maneuvers will impact the Tonse Alliance and Malawi’s political landscape at large.