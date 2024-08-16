Incoming DPP SG Peter Mukhito Addresses Delegates, Promises to Serve with Dedication

Peter Mukhito, the aspiring candidate for Secretary General of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has addressed delegates ahead of the party’s elective convention with a promise to serve with dedication, integrity, and resilience.

Mukhito, a former Inspector General of Police and Director General of State Residences, emphasized his commitment to service, saying, “I stand before you with a profound sense of duty, not just as Peter Mukhito, but as a committed servant of our beloved Malawi and a dedicated member of the Democratic Progressive Party.”

He highlighted his experience in leadership and commitment to service, pledging to bring the same dedication, integrity, and resilience that have characterized his career to the role of Secretary General. “I will work tirelessly to ensure that our party remains strong, united, and focused on the needs of the Malawian people.”

Mukhito stressed the importance of unity and dialogue within the party, saying, “I am committed to fostering dialogue, building bridges within our party, and ensuring that every member, from the highest leadership to the grassroots, has a voice.”

He also promised to prioritize the needs of the party’s grassroots supporters, saying, “I engaged with our grassroots supporters, listened to their aspirations, and worked tirelessly to uphold the integrity of our democratic processes.”

Mukhito pledged to ensure transparency and fairness in the party’s electoral processes, saying, “I will work to ensure that our party’s electoral processes are conducted with the utmost transparency and fairness.”

He outlined his vision for the party’s future, saying, “Together, we can build a Democratic Progressive Party that is not only a formidable political force but also a true reflection of the dreams and aspirations of our people.”

Mukhito concluded his address by saying, “This campaign is not just about seeking an office; it is about a commitment to serve, listen, and work tirelessly for a brighter future for our party and our nation.”

The convention, where Mukhito will face off against other candidates for the position of Secretary General, is scheduled to take place from August 17 to 18.

Peter Mukhito’s journey to this point is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

From humble beginnings, he rose through the ranks to become Inspector General of Police and Director General of State Residences, serving under two presidents.

His experience and leadership style make him an ideal candidate for the role of Secretary General.

As a well-known disciplinarian and family man, Mukhito is committed to delivering high standards in his work.

His ambition and vision for the party’s future make him the right fit for the DPP’s rebuilding process.

With his proven track record and commitment to service, Mukhito is poised to lead the party to greatness.