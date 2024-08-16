UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati praises Mutharika brothers for financial prudence

In an exclusive interview with Zodiak on Thursday evening, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati commended the financial management of the late President Bingu wa Mutharika and current DPP President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, stating that Malawi was economically better off during their administrations.

Kaliati attributed their financial prudence to their lack of obsession with foreign and domestic travel, which she said saved taxpayers’ money.

She noted that the Mutharika brothers were already well-traveled when they took office, making excessive travel unnecessary.

In contrast, Kaliati criticized the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration’s handling of the economy, citing the example of Machinga Teachers Training College, which has been without a water supply for months.

Her comments come as UTM and PP announced their political separation from MCP.

A recent Afrobarometer report supports Kaliati’s sentiments, with over 80% of Malawians expressing dissatisfaction with the MCP government’s management of the economy and social issues.

The report suggests a high likelihood of the MCP government being voted out in next year’s elections.

Since President Chakwera took office, Malawi’s economy has experienced record lows, with a 61% devaluation in just two years.

Kaliati’s remarks highlight the growing concerns about the government’s economic management.