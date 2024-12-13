Lead By Example On Peace, UTM Tells Chakwera

The UTM Party feels President Lazarus Chakwera and his Government machinery are being hypocritical on peace talks.

Felix Njawala: UTM Publicity Secretary

Chakwera on Thursday preached peace at a poorly patronised Umodzi function in Mzuzu, and UTM Publicity Secretary Felix Njawala feels the president snd his people needed to match their words with actions if the country is to achieve peace.

“Peace is achievable when leaders uphold justice, institutions act with fairness, and the police enforce the law impartially. The ruling party must lead by example. Let us align our actions with our words and safeguard the peace Malawians deserve,” said Njawala.

He sais what was more alarming was the conduct of some police officers, whom he said: ” Instead of protecting citizens, they collaborate with thugs to disrupt peaceful demonstrations.

“Videos of thugs visibly committing crimes while police stand by, failing to arrest them, are deeply troubling”

Malawi’s opposition political parties shunned the Umodzi function on grounds that Chakwera has failed to uphold the tenets of oneness through selective application of the law and tribalism.