spot_img
Friday, December 13, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestPRISAM Condemns Vandalism at Michiru and Chisapi Private Schools, urges Police to...
LatestNational

PRISAM Condemns Vandalism at Michiru and Chisapi Private Schools, urges Police to arrest perpetrators

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Kaonga has urged Police to arrest the students involved and release their names to prevent other private schools from admitting them

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has strongly condemned the recent vandalism at Michiru and Chisapi Private Secondary Schools, calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

PRISAM President, Dr. Ernest Kaonga, urged the Malawi Police to arrest the students involved and release their names to prevent other private schools from admitting them.

“These are criminals, not students, because there is no way a disciplined student can be busy vandalizing school properties despite any differences,” Kaonga emphasized.

He added, “Once we have the names of these students, we will alert any private schools not to enroll them”.

The incidents, which occurred within the week, have left education authorities worried and resulted in damages amounting to millions of kwachas.

Michiru Private Secondary School has since announced that normal school operations will resume today, Friday, December 13, 2024, with day scholars expected to be on campus by 7:15 hours.

PRISAM’s call for action comes as the association seeks to maintain discipline and safeguard educational infrastructure in private schools across Malawi.

Previous article
CDEDI gives China 7 days to address torture of Malawians
Next article
Lead By Example On Peace, UTM Tells Chakwera
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv