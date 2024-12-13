PRISAM Condemns Vandalism at Michiru and Chisapi Private Schools, urges Police to arrest perpetrators

Kaonga has urged Police to arrest the students involved and release their names to prevent other private schools from admitting them

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has strongly condemned the recent vandalism at Michiru and Chisapi Private Secondary Schools, calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

PRISAM President, Dr. Ernest Kaonga, urged the Malawi Police to arrest the students involved and release their names to prevent other private schools from admitting them.

“These are criminals, not students, because there is no way a disciplined student can be busy vandalizing school properties despite any differences,” Kaonga emphasized.

He added, “Once we have the names of these students, we will alert any private schools not to enroll them”.

The incidents, which occurred within the week, have left education authorities worried and resulted in damages amounting to millions of kwachas.

Michiru Private Secondary School has since announced that normal school operations will resume today, Friday, December 13, 2024, with day scholars expected to be on campus by 7:15 hours.

PRISAM’s call for action comes as the association seeks to maintain discipline and safeguard educational infrastructure in private schools across Malawi.