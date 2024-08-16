Anglican Church partners German Landt Foundation

. . to establish new private secondary school

The Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi (ADSM) has partnered with a German charitable organisation, the Landt Foundation to build a new private secondary school in Blantyre rural which is expected to offer high quality education.

The construction of the new school, St Paul’s Anglican Private Secondary School (SPAPSS) started in January this year and is expected to be handed over to ADSM on 2 September 2024 with the new school term expected to open on 16 September 2024.

Meanwhile, ADSM has instituted a Board of Governors to run the school for a period of four years and some members of the board had a familiarisation tour of the school on Tuesday this week.

Briefing members of the Board of Governors for the new school during the tour, Aaron Landt from Landt Foundation said they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADSM on 31 October 2023 and a Groundbreaking ceremony took place on 10 November 2023.

“We are a charitable organisation registered in Germany and we are financing and implementing charitable projects at home and abroad. Some of our objectives include promotion of education and vocational training including student aid. We have already successfully constructed a school project in Malawi at Angelogoveya Primary School in Blantyre last year.”

“We have requested that SPAPSS should be professionally operated with high quality standards, hence our commitment to fund it with a grant to run for four years,” said Landt.

He said they contracted IMMAS Building Contractors Limited to build the school in one year and asked them to expedite the process to meet the official school term opening in September this year.

“We are very impressed with the quality and speed of work that is going on here,” he said.

Chairman of the Board of Governors for SPAPSS Peter Chiwaula said it was necessary for the members to visit the project site to appreciate the works.

“We have just been appointed and we had our first meeting last week and we thought we should see the progress and the quality of work. We are satisfied with the quality and the progress and we should be ready for the opening of the new term on 16 September 2024,” said Chiwaula.

IMMAS Building Contractors Limited Managing Director Augustine Ndilowe said they are working around the clock to meet the deadline for the handover of the new school and the opening of the new term.

The other Board of Governors members for the new school include Economist and former legislator for Likoma island George Kamwanja, lawyer Chifwayi Chirambo, Media Consultant Mc Donald Chapalapata, business executives Gwynth Mchiela and Chimwemwe Chimwaza, former corporate guru Esther Chioko, IT Consultant Immanuel Ndilowe, entrepreneur Harrison Longwe, Anglican Priest Father Willard Kamandani, Academician George Ambali, ADSM Diocesan Secretary John Sikoti, a representative of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) and Diocesan Education Secretary Canon Justice Msini.