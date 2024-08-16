Blantyre set for major crusade

Evangelist Siegfried Tomaszewski

Churches in the city of Blantyre, in collaboration with the global ministry One God, One Decade, One Africa (1GDA), have organized a four-day mega crusade at Nyambadwe School Ground.

The event, themed “Celebrate Life Festival,” is scheduled to take place from Thursday, 5th September, to Sunday, 8th September 2024.

According to Bishop Peter Thole, chairperson of the steering committee, the crusade will feature servants of God from across Africa, along with two American evangelists, Siegfried Tomaszewski and Dr. Dana Morey, who will be the main speakers.

“We are living in the last days, and this is the time for us, pastors, to reach out to the lives of people—those who are lost and even those who have received Christ—so that they continue growing in their faith.

We are living in the last days- Bishop Thole

The Crusade is happening in Blantyre as per the instruction from God to the leadership of One God, One Decade, One Africa to come to Malawi, and specifically to Blantyre, for this event,” said Bishop Thole.

1GDA is Africa’s largest Gospel campaign, aimed at spreading the true gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. To date, it has hosted over 50 crusades across the continent before coming to Malawi.

Speaking earlier in Blantyre, 1GDA’s African Coordinator, Bishop Victor Kabale, emphasized that this is the time for Malawi to experience the transforming power of God during the crusade.

Preparations are underway for a Jesus March to be held at the onset of the crusade, celebrating Jesus Christ. Attendees will also have the chance to leave the crusade blessed, with opportunities to win a motorcycle, flat-screen TVs, bicycles, radios, and phones, among other items, in a raffle draw to be held on the last day of the event.

Bishop Thole stated that the initiative aims to celebrate with the people in line with the crusade’s theme.