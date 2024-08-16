DPP convention heats up, Several to go unopposed

CHAPONDA: All is set for the conference

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention is set to take place this Sunday at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, with seven candidates going unopposed, according to convention chairperson Dr. George Chaponda.

In a press conference held today, Dr. Chaponda revealed that party president Professor Peter Mutharika, Vice President for the North Jappie Mhango, and National Treasurer General Edgar Tembo will face no competition in their respective positions.

However, several key positions will be contested, including the Secretary General role, where incumbent Dr. Clement Mwale will face off against Peter Mukhitho.

The vice presidential positions for the southern, central, and eastern regions will also be contested, with Dr. Chaponda facing Joseph Mwanamveka in the south, Alfred Gangata facing Paul Gadama in the central region and Bright Msaka competing against Lonnie Phiri Chijere in the east.

With delegates set to arrive in Blantyre tomorrow, Dr. Chaponda assured that heavy security measures will be in place, coupled with accreditation processes for the expected 2,560 delegates.

The convention is seen as a crucial step ahead of the upcoming elections, with the DPP seeking to solidify its positions and prepare for the polls.