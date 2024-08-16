RESULTS AVAILABLE HERE: 2024 PSLCE Results Out, 86.16% Pass Rate Achieved

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has announced the 2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) results, with a pass rate of 86.16%. Out of 252,668 candidates who sat for the exams, 217,708 have passed, representing a significant improvement from previous years.

According to MANEB Executive Director, Professor Dorothy Nampota, 106,907 females and 110,801 males have passed, with pass rates of 82.92% and 89.54%, respectively.

The results show a notable improvement in the transition rate to secondary schools, with 97,874 candidates selected to start form 1, representing a transition rate of 44.96%.

This is an increase from the previous year’s rate of 40.96%.

The Ministry of Education has commended MANEB for administering “clean” exams, free from leakage and other irregularities.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, praised the efforts of teachers, security agencies and private school associations for their role in ensuring the successful administration of the exams.

The top-performing education districts include Zomba Urban, Phalombe, and Likoma, while the bottom-performing districts include Nsanje, Chikwawa, and Lilongwe West.

The results were announced at a press conference held at the Bingu International Conference Center in Lilongwe, where the Minister of Education emphasized the importance of education in Malawi’s development.

