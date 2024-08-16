MEC assures of secure, credible voter registration with new electoral management devices

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says its newly introduced Electoral Management Devices (EMDs) system which the commission is expected to use during 2025 General Election registration process is secure and credible.

Speaking on Friday, during a meeting with development partners, civil society organisations and the media held to demonstrate the voter registration process using the EMD, MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja said MEC will undertake a fresh registration of voters and will use new equipment which has been specially procured for the purpose.

She said the commission is migrating from the old system, the Biometric Voter Registration Kit (BVRK).

“The technology underlying the EMDs represents a significant enhancement in our operations in terms of modernisation of the electoral process, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

It is our sincere expectation that the use of the EMDs and its system will ensure that the Commission generates a credible voters’ register free from multiple registrants and registrations obtained without due verification of eligibility in terms of age and citizenship,” she explained.

The assurance is that the machines are credible and all the data will be secure because one of the issues that people raised is the issue surrounding security and I can assure Malawians that the equipment is secure,” Mtalimanja said.

She further said MEC will soon embark on voter registration exercise, using the EMDs and appealed to the CSOs and the media to help in raising awareness to the public about the voter registration processes in order for eligible voters to register and vote.

“Our appeal to the CSOs and the media is to help us sensitise the public to ensure that every eligible voter register with National Registration Bureau (NRB) because every potential voter without a National ID will not be able to register,” she said.

The MEC Chairperson also disclosed that the Commission has planned to conduct pilot voter registration in selected sites across the country before commencement of voter registration.

The pilot will be conducted in both rural and urban areas, covering all the regions of the country. The primary objective of this pilot voter registration process, using the EMDs, is to assess and ensure their effectiveness and efficiency in registering voters.

In a separate interview, Women Legal Resources Centre (WOLREC) Executive Director Maggie Kathewera hailed MEC for introducing the EMDs system.

“We are living in a technologically advanced world and the adoption of EMDs system by MEC is something that has to be commended,” Kathewera said.