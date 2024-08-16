President Chakwera Urges Malawians in Diaspora to Continue Supporting Homeland

President Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to Malawians in the diaspora to continue supporting the country in times of need, citing Malawian residents in Zimbabwe support to people affected by Cyclone Freddy.

Speaking during a meeting with Malawians living in Zimbabwe at the Rainbow Towers Hotel on Friday, Chakwera applauded the Malawians for supporting the needy at such a critical time.

Speaking earlier, Secretary General for the Association of Malawi Nationals in Zimbabwe (MANAZ), Sheikh Dua said, since the establishment of the association in 2006, it has integrated all Malawians living in Zimbabwe regardless of tribe, religion and colour.

“We work with our Embassy to help Malawian residents facing challenges.

As a group we have been upholding our culture and tradition because some of our children were born here, and we don’t want them to lose our culture,” said Sheikh Dua said.

In her remarks Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo assured the Malawians living in Zimbabwe, that her ministry will address some of their challenges among them illegal migration, labour and pension.