DPP Convention: Navicha Unveils Vision for Women Empowerment, Backs APM for President

Mary Thom Navicha, former Minister of Gender and Children Welfare, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to promote women’s welfare and empowerment within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and in government.

Addressing delegates at the DPP head office in Blantyre ahead of party’s national convention, Navicha emphasized the need for leaders who will defend women’s dignity, equity, and inclusiveness.

“This is a watershed moment for our party to choose leaders who will prioritize women’s rights and empowerment,” Navicha said.

“Women are the strength of every political party and nation. They carry our nation and are created by God to prepare the next generation for a better future.”

Navicha, who is vying for the position of Director of Women, reaffirmed her commitment to promoting gender-neutral equality and placing women at the forefront of progressive developments.

“I have been tested and proven to be a ‘woman of steel’ during my tenure as Minister of Gender and Children Welfare and current Director of Women,” Navicha said. “I urge delegates to vote for someone who has the capacity to promote and defend you in the halls of power.”

Navicha praised Malawian women for their resilience and hard work despite facing numerous challenges.

“Many women are single mothers but are hardworking. When women prosper, the nation prospers because women are economically empowered, they fuel growth, their access to education drives national building, and their leadership in various fora fosters inclusivity and their voices inspire positive change,” Navicha said.

Navicha ended her speech by urging Malawians to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in next year’s elections to make “Malawi Great Again.”

“Mutharika transformed the country during his tenure, making things affordable and enabling women to contribute immensely to development through small-scale businesses and other initiatives,” Navicha said.

Born and raised in a poor family, Navicha has been a Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava constituency for close to 15 years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Community Development.