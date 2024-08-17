PROFESSOR ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA: MALAWI’S REDEEMER

As 2025 approaches, Malawians will once again head to the polls to elect a President, Members of Parliament, and Councillors. The stakes could not be higher, and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) stands as the beacon of hope for a nation in need.

Why, you ask? It’s simple: President Lazarus Chakwera and the Tonse Alliance have failed to surpass the development benchmark that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika set prior to 2020.

Many Malawians now regret voting the Tonse Alliance and President Lazarus Chakwera into power. They have recognized it for the hot-air-balloon it was—full of lofty promises but ultimately deflated.

Mutharika’s Legacy: A Flourishing Economy

When Peter Mutharika left office in 2020, Malawi’s economy was thriving. Inflation rates were in single digits, and domestic borrowing was sustainable—a testament to prudent fiscal management.

The economic indicators during Mutharika’s tenure showcased a period of robust growth and stability.

His administration ensured stable prices for goods and services, protecting consumers and businesses alike. The DPP’s borrowing practices were measured and sustainable, avoiding the debt traps that can stifle growth and burden future generations.

It was a period of candor and exceptional service to the people of Malawi—a golden age when economic prudence wasn’t just a buzzword but a practice.

In stark contrast, the Tonse Alliance, led by President Lazarus Chakwera, has been marked by economic mismanagement and broken promises.

The lofty goals set by the Alliance—such as creating one million jobs within the first 12 months and ensuring food security with the “kudya katatu patsiku” promise—have fallen flat.

Instead, Malawians have faced increasing hardships. The Tonse Alliance has struggled to maintain economic stability, leading to high inflation rates and unsustainable domestic borrowing.

With numerous projects started but left unfinished, the government appears increasingly confused, leaving many Malawians disillusioned and struggling.

A SERIOUS GOVERNMENT VERSUS TRIAL AND ERROR

The Mutharika administration was marked by a seriousness and strategic approach to governance that contrasts sharply with the Tonse Alliance’s trial-and-error methods.

While the current government seems to be playing economic roulette, Mutharika’s administration executed well-thought-out policies and development projects that truly benefited all regions of Malawi.

Under his leadership, significant projects were not just started but completed across the nation, showcasing a real commitment to growth and inclusivity. Mutharika championed meritocracy in government appointments, selecting individuals based on their qualifications rather than tribal or regional ties.

And, unlike some administrations, he wisely kept family members out of key positions, ensuring that the most capable candidates were in charge.

APM’s leadership was also marked by wisdom, resilience, and a firm stance against corruption. He steered Malawi through multiple crises, including the Cashgate scandal, floods, and droughts, while still managing to meet the expectations of the people.

His ability to navigate the country through crises demonstrated his capacity to lead effectively under pressure. Mutharika’s commitment to fighting corruption was evident throughout his tenure. He made significant strides in strengthening institutions and ensuring accountability, setting a high standard for governance.

CONCLUSION

As Malawians look back on the past few years under the Tonse Alliance, the call for Peter Mutharika’s return to power is growing louder by the day. His proven track record in economic management, development, and anti-corruption makes him the leader Malawi needs to tackle its current challenges and set a course for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Supporting the DPP and Peter Mutharika in the upcoming elections is not just a step—it’s a leap toward restoring stability and confidence in Malawi’s future.

This entry is the first in a series leading up to the 2025 General Elections.