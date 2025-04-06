NDP in search for ally

Mwenifumbo (3rd Right Front row) – NEC granted the party leadership explicit authority to engage in political negotiations

National Development Party (NDP) has begun a search for an alliance partner during the upcoming 16 September, 2025 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, NDP President Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo disclosed that party’s NEC meeting held on Saturday in Lilongwe opened room for coalition with any political party.

Mwenifumbo said NEC has granted the party leadership explicit authority to engage in political negotiations, with immediate effect.

“This mandate includes the freedom to initiate, lead, and participate in discussions and negotiations aimed at establishing strategic political alliances, coalitions, or partnerships with political parties and formations that share the values and vision of the NDP.

NDP NEC Members agrees to find political ally

“This decision is driven by the NEC’s commitment to strengthening the party’s role in shaping the national political agenda and advancing inclusive and democratic governance,” said Mwenifumbo.

NDP Secretary General Wakuda Kamanga said the party leadership is further instructed to conduct all negotiations in a manner that upholds the party’s integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“Provide timely updates to the NEC on the progress and direction of such engagements as well as submit any proposed alliance or coalition agreement to the NEC for final ratification before execution,” he said.

According to Kamanga, the NEC remains committed to the democratic ideals of the NDP and to the betterment of the nation through strategic and inclusive political engagement. Malawi will go to the polls on September 16, 2025 to elect a President, 229 members of Parliament and 460-plus ward councilors.