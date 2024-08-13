NBM plc gives K2 million to Business Journalists 

NBM Hiwa hands over the cheque to Mchulu

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K2 million to the Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) to support their annual conference scheduled for Mangochi this month.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque presentation in Blantyre on Monday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said as a leading financial institution in Malawi, the Bank is committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the development of the nation’s media landscape.

“Our sponsorship of K2 million is more than just financial support; it is an investment in the future of business journalism in Malawi. We believe that by empowering journalists with the resources they need, we are also empowering our society with the knowledge required to drive economic growth and development.”

“The 2024 National Annual General Meeting of the Association of Business Journalists, scheduled to take place in Mangochi, is a pivotal event that fosters excellence and ethical standards in economic reporting,” said Hiwa.

In his remarks, the association’s advisory Board Member, Aubrey Mchulu thanked NBM Plc for always giving them a hand.

“We have a budget of about K35 million to cover various costs including the conference venue, transport, and other logistics. The assistance from institutions like National Bank of Malawi plc will help fulfil that budget to enable journalists to meet and discuss how to improve business and economic reporting,” said Mchulu.

ABJ will hold its 2024 annual Conference from August 28 to 30, where members are also expected to usher in new office bearers to run the affairs of the association.