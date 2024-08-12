TNM’s Tikolore Promotion excites customers

Customers of Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider TNM Plc, have expressed gratitude to the company for the ongoing Tikolore promotion which is giving out fabulous prizes.

Tikolore promotion is designed to reward customers and celebrate TNM’s commitment to connecting communities to world-class digital solutions to empower every Malawian and connect Malawi to the world.

During the second Monthly draw, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said that Tikolore has garnered significant interest attested to the pouring in of overwhelming customer entries.

“The promotion is progressing well and as TNM we are excited by the positive reception from our customers. Through Tikolore, we are reaffirming our commitment towards creating a positive impact on our communities,” said Jonazi.

He said that the past months of the promotion have been exceptional as winners are drawn from every corner of the country. To date, 854 customers have been rewarded with various prizes in the promotion.

“We are excited to reach the third monthly draw of our Tikolore promotion. This campaign reflects our dedication to not only providing exceptional telecommunications services but also creating memorable experiences for our customers,” he said

As the promotion rolls into the third month, several customers have shared their appreciation for the initiative, highlighting how it has positively impacted their lives.

A Manase-based Florist, Patrick Sekeya who received his water pump prize said the reward compliments his floriculture business.

“Winning a prize from the Tikolore was a wonderful surprise, but what touched me most is the coincidence that the prize resonates with my business. It’s clear that TNM values its customers, and that makes all the difference,” said Sekeya.

Another customer, Zomba-based Chimwemwe Mtalika who emerged as a winner of solar equipment commended TNM for the Tikolore promotion.

To participate in the Tikolore promotion, customers are supposed to use K1000 weekly on TNM products or Mpamba services.