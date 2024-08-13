VP USI HAS STARTED WELL WORKING CLOSELY WITH PRESIDENT CHAKWERA

Malawi Vice President Dr Michael BIzwick Usi has been hailed for starting very well his work as the country’s second in command.

Dr Usi, has just returned from Kigali, Rwanda where he represented President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at the inauguration of the re-elected President Paul Kagame.

Since taking over office after his swearing-in ceremony at Parliament Building on 21st June, Usi has been seen carrying out activities that are complementing the Chakwera presidency.

Unlike in the past where both the President and Vice were seen to just be attending same functions together, Usi has been seen to be different.

On many occasions, President Chakwera has been seen to be carrying out activities in either Lilongwe or Mzuzu whilst his Vice Dr Usi has been seen to be also doing work elsewhere.

Rarely have the two gentlemen been seen to be attending same function together.

Apart from doing this, Usi has been seen to be vibrant at trying to revive the public service where a lot of people complain about poor service delivery.

Dr Usi has been encouraging public servants to be punctual and be able to deliver the expected services to the Malawi public.

A political analyst based at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College praised Usi for bringing a new dimension all together into the Vice Presidency.

“We don’t want duplication into the works of President and Vice and Dr Usi is doing just that,” he said.

He appealed to Dr Usi not to change the good direction he has taken.

Earlier Mzuzu University-based political analyst Chrispin Mphande appealed to Dr Michael Usi to be his own man following his ascendancy into the Vice Presidency.

The 56-year old Dr Michael Usi is a holder of Masters Degree in Strategic Planning from the University of Derby, United Kingdom, a Masters Degree in International Development from Andrews University in the USA and a PhD in Developmental of Strategy for Youth Development through Education from the University of Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom.