MCP Diaspora wing marvels at elective indaba

The Diaspora wing of the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says the party’s elective convention last week was a strong indication that the is poised to win next year’s general elections.

Mvula (left) and newly appointed Publicity Secretary Jessie Kabwira (C)

The wings president Chalo Mvula told Malawi Voice on Tuesday, that the stiff competition at the indaba signifies the people’s desire to associate with the party.

“People can’t just come out to identify themselves with a party that is not winning. That stiff competition meant nothing but a picture of a winning party” said Mvula.

Meanwhile, Mvula has urged all party supporters to realize that conventions are meant for followers to agree on who should lead them.

“We really can’t agree on who should lead us. Convention was the only way forward to settle this question,” said Mvula.

At the convention which was held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, saw President Dr Lazarus Chakwera retaining the post unopposed.

Meanwhile, the party will be making some appointments into the National Executive Committee (NEC)