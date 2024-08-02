TNM boosts 4G network for Umthetho

TNM Plc, a mobile telecoms partner for this year’s Umthetho festival has gone the extra mile to ensure seamless connectivity at the Ngoni Cultural festival.

The telco has boosted its existing 4G network at Hora mountain, the Ngoni shrine and surrounding areas.

“We have enhanced our capacity at Hora and surrounding areas to ensure all guests enjoy uninterrupted connections. We know that many people will be streaming the events from Hora and TNM’s 4G network is the best option, ” said Marketing Director Sobhuza Ngwenya.

He said the Umthetho festival is an event of international and regional significance as it has attracted Ngonis from four countries in Southern Africa hence the move by TNM to enhance its network.

“TNM has deployed a mobile BTS to boost existing 4G capacity in the area and patrons can look forward to seamless connectivity, in addition tonew connections, and Mpamba encashments and transfers, ” said the Marketing Director.

As a mobile telecoms partner of the event, TNM has contributed K5 million towards the organisation, a gesture Chairperson of the Organising Committee Emma Kaliya said offered a timely boost to preparations.