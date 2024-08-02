NICO Group supports Umthetho festival with K35 Million

NICO Group led by NBS Bank plc and Nico Life has supported this year’s Umthetho Cultural festival with K35 million.

Umthetho is a cultural festival by the Mzimba Ngonis and is celebrated at the foot of Hora Mountain every year.

Speaking after handing over the cheque on behalf of NICO Group on Tuesday, NBS Bank plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kwanele Ngwenya said the Groups’ decision to sponsor the event is driven by the deep commitment to community development, cultural preservation, and social responsibility.

“At NICO Group, we recognize the profound importance of cultural heritage in shaping identities and fostering unity. By supporting this event, we aim to contribute to the preservation and promotion of these invaluable cultural practices that define our collective identity.”

“This sponsorship is part of our larger initiative, One NICO Xpression, which embodies our vision of unity, diversity, and collective growth. By sponsoring the Umthetho ceremony with a K35 million contribution, we are expressing our commitment to these values and enriching our cultural heritage,” said Ngwenya.

Receiving the funds on behalf of Mzimba Heritage Association (MZIHA), 2024 Umthetho Organizing Committee Chairperson, Emma Kaliya thanked the group for the kind gesture.

“On behalf of the MZIHA, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to NICO Group for their generous donation. We are pleased to announce that NICO Group will be the main sponsor of our upcoming event, which is expected to draw a large crowd of 3500-5000 people from various districts in Malawi, as well as from neighbouring countries such as Tanzania, Zambia, and South Africa,” said Kaliya.

Some of the activities of this year’s Umthetho festival include workshops for chiefs, women, and the youth, a cultural day with the main celebration on August 3, 2024.

The King of the Zulu Nation, His Majesty Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini is expected to be in attendance.

The festival is being celebrated under the theme ‘Uniting Against Climate Change Under a Decade of Inkosi ya Makosi Mmbelwa V’s reign’.