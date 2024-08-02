PRISAM, Emmanuel University sign pact

….to enhance early childhood education

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has signed an agreement with Emmanuel University to enhance the quality of early childhood education in the country.

Through this agreement, the university will provide training and capacity-building programmes for nursery school teachers from PRISAM member schools.

Speaking after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lilongwe today, PRISAM president Ernest Kaonga described the partnership as a significant step towards improving the standards of nursery education in Malawi.

Kaonga also urged schools to join Prisam so that their teachers stand a chance to benefit from the trainings.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of excellence. We are proud to partner with Emmanuel University and we looking forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit our teachers, students and the country at large,” stressed Kaonga.

About two weeks ago, PRISAM also partnered Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) with an aim of enhancing educational opportunities and improving teaching practices.