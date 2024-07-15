DPP speaks out on Kabambe’s resignation

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has broken its silence on the resignation of its former executive member, Dalitso Kabambe.

“We respect his decision,” said DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba. “Everyone has the freedom to associate or disassociate with any political party.”

Kabambe, a former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, announced his departure from the party on Monday, citing personal reasons.

While Kabambe’s exit has sparked speculation about his next move, the DPP seems unfazed. “We wish him well,” Namalomba added.

The development comes as Malawi’s political landscape is re-engineering ahead of next year’s elections.