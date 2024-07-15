FAM to provide new video on status of Bingu Stadium

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, July 15, Mana: Ministry of Youth and Sports has said Football Association of Malawi (FAM) would send new videos of the state of Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Area 48 in Lilongwe.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ministry, MacMillan Mwale said on Monday in Lilongwe said that Confederation of African Football (CAF) had indicated that BNS was suspended for all CAF engagements due to poor state of the pitch.

“We understand an official from Senegal on CAF assignment during the world cup qualifiers between Kenya and Ivory Coast last month took some video of the pitch which were showing that the pitch was on poor state,” he said.

Mwale said that, “The Ministry has managed to install new substitute benches as recommended by CAF and the new seats are comfortable to seat on. We will no longer be required to be paying over K 9 million as fine for using those old seats when hosting CAF games.”

He said FAM would generate new video on the status of the pitch for CAF inspection team to see and review their decision to suspended the stadium as indicated.

The suspension of Bingu Stadium came to light when CAF had released names of the stadiums to host CSAF champions league in the 2024/2025 football season and BNS was not amongst them.

The news about the suspension of the stadium went wrong signals to FCB Nyasa Bullets who are set to host Red Arrows of Zambia in the first leg of CAF Champions League preliminary round on August 16, 2024.

However, Acting Bullets Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Albert Chigoga has indicated that the club needs to have a plan B on the venue in case the decision remains the same from CAF.

“We will be exploring other avenues and option two will still remain key to us and we are still preparing to host Red Arrows of Zambia,” he added.