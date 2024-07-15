Come now, let us reason together – NRB tells interns

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has invited intern representatives to a negotiation meeting to address their grievances, following a letter from the interns demanding improved working conditions and compensation.

In a statement addressed to interns, NRB said, “We invite you to a negotiation meeting regarding your grievances.

“This meeting shall take place on 17th July, 2024 from 10:00 am at National Registration Bureau Headquarters, Capital Hill. Your presence will be highly appreciated.”

The interns, who are currently conducting a mop-up registration exercise, had written to the NRB citing poor working conditions, unpaid allowances and insufficient security.

They demanded a field allowance increment, outstanding payment for previous phases, and deployment of security officers.

In their letter, the interns stated, “We request you to give us security officers to help in guarding equipment.

This is a big challenge, as we are living with these equipment without any security, and they are prone to theft.”

They also threatened to take “other measures” if their grievances were not addressed within 72 hours.

NRB’s invitation to the negotiation meeting comes as a response to the interns’ demands.

The meeting is expected to resolve the issues and find a mutually beneficial solution.

As the Bible says, “Come now, and let us reason together” (Isaiah 1:18).

It seems the NRB has taken this approach to heart, inviting the interns to come together and find a solution to their grievances.