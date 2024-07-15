Ministry celebrate new episcopal

By Memory Khutuliwa

Blantyre, July 15: Fountain of Life of God Ministries International on Sunday welcomed and celebrated newly consecrated Archbishop, Martha Maliro, Founder and President of the Church.

During the celebrations, Resident Pastor, Austin Waliyala Samuel said they are thanking God for what he did to his church by exalting the Archbishop into another dimension.

He thanked the entire Bishops who consecrated Bishop Maliro to Archbishop.

“As a Resident Pastor, I thank all for the effort and support which has made the event colorful,” Samuel said.

He added that all the Pastors including himself will work according to God’s will, noting that where God is involved victory was always assured.

“God does not look at our weaknesses when sending us, in our weaknesses God will be our strength,” Pastor added.

Samuel has since urged all the members of the church and non-members to honour and respect the ministry of the archbishop.

One of the administrators, Arnold Muonja thanked the church for the support they gave to the event.

He particularly recognized all the Pastors and Intercessors for the prayers they had during day and night for the success of the event.

“As an administrator, I asked the church to work dedicatedly so that as our archbishop is taken into another dimension, we also ask God to take us into a new level,” Muonja said.

Fountain of Life of God Ministries International started in 2010 and has eight District Chapters with 15 pastors and prophets.