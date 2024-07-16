OSAOPA! Chilima’s UTM Party to hold an emotional rally in Ntcheu

UTM will hold an emotional rally in Ntcheu on Sunday July 21, 2024, the first since the passing of its founder, Dr. Saulos Chilima, and the party’s departure from the Tonse Alliance.

The rally, themed “Forever in our Hearts,” will take place at Nsipe Catholic School Ground and is expected to be a highly charged and sentimental event.

As the party’s first mega rally since Dr. Chilima’s death and its departure from the Tonse Alliance, supporters are expected to converge to pay their respects and celebrate the life and legacy of their late leader.

The event will likely be marked by eulogies, tears and tributes as the party bids farewell to an era and charts a new course forward.

The rally promises to be an emotional and pivotal moment for UTM as it navigates its new path without its founder and outside of the Tonse Alliance.