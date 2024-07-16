spot_img
29 C
New York
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

OSAOPA! Chilima’s UTM Party to hold an emotional rally in Ntcheu

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM will hold an emotional rally in Ntcheu on Sunday July 21, 2024, the first since the passing of its founder, Dr. Saulos Chilima, and the party’s departure from the Tonse Alliance.

The rally, themed “Forever in our Hearts,” will take place at Nsipe Catholic School Ground and is expected to be a highly charged and sentimental event.

As the party’s first mega rally since Dr. Chilima’s death and its departure from the Tonse Alliance, supporters are expected to converge to pay their respects and celebrate the life and legacy of their late leader.

The event will likely be marked by eulogies, tears and tributes as the party bids farewell to an era and charts a new course forward.

The rally promises to be an emotional and pivotal moment for UTM as it navigates its new path without its founder and outside of the Tonse Alliance.

Previous article
DPP speaks out on Kabambe’s resignation
Next article
Former RBM Governor Dr. Kabambe to deliver Public Lecture at Mzuzu University
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc