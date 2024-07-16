spot_img
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Former RBM Governor Dr. Kabambe to deliver Public Lecture at Mzuzu University

Mzuzu University is set to host a public lecture featuring Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, on Friday July 19, 2024.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the university’s auditorium.

Dr. Kabambe, a renowned economist and politician, will share his vision for an inclusive and sustainable transformation agenda for the northern region of Malawi.

As former Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. Kabambe played a crucial role in providing strategic direction and leadership, ensuring accurate economic advice to the government, and effectively managing fuel prices to avoid inflation.

With a wealth of experience in economics and public service, Dr. Kabambe has held various positions in the Malawi Government Economic Service, including Principal Economist, Chief Economist, and Budget Director.

He also served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Dr. Kabambe’s academic credentials include a PhD and Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, and a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi.

The public lecture promises to be an insightful event, offering a unique opportunity to hear from one of Malawi’s leading economic experts.

All are invited to attend and engage with Dr. Kabambe’s vision for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

