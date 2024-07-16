spot_img
HAPPY HOUR: Maps Missing in Geography Exam’s Map Reading Question

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a shocking turn of events, the Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has forgotten to provide maps for a compulsory map reading question (Question 1) in the Geography Paper 1 examination, leaving students in a state of panic.

Failing this question means failing the entire paper, and students are devastated.

“We have advised all examination centres to skip the question,” said Angella Kashitigu, spokesperson for Maneb.

“This is an anomaly and we can respond later about it, but we have to move forward with the examination.”

The blunder has affected all examination centres, with students and invigilators alike struggling to comprehend the situation.

Despite the chaos, Kashitigu has assured that the assessment will exclude the skipped question, but students are still worried about the implications of not being able to answer a compulsory question.

Former RBM Governor Dr. Kabambe to deliver Public Lecture at Mzuzu University
Shameless MANEB investigates missing map
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

