Shameless MANEB investigates missing map

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has launched an investigation into the shocking omission of a geography map from the MSCE Geography Paper I exam, sparking widespread criticism and outrage.

Despite the embarrassing blunder, MANEB Executive Director Professor Dorothy Nampota claims the matter was “dealt with administratively” and an investigation is underway to identify the source of the problem.

The missing map, worth 35 marks, was discovered on the morning of the exam, leaving thousands of students in the lurch.

The incident has raised serious questions about MANEB’s competence and ability to administer critical exams.

Critics are slamming MANEB’s handling of the situation, labeling it as a “shameless” attempt to downplay the severity of the mistake.

The investigation’s outcome is eagerly awaited, but many are skeptical about the board’s willingness to take responsibility for its glaring incompetence.

The incident has left a stain on Malawi’s education system, and the public is demanding answers and accountability from MANEB.