No ID, No Voting

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has reiterated that only citizens with valid national identity cards (IDs) will be eligible to vote in the 2025 general elections.

MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja emphasized that those without IDs should apply for them, while those with expired IDs need not panic as they will still be accepted.

The commission has unveiled the theme “Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote” and announced that voter registration will commence on July 31, 2024, in selected centers.

A total of 6,500 gadgets dubbed Election Management Devices will be used for the registration process.

MEC has accredited 116 organizational stakeholders to conduct election education exercises, and the commission has procured over 6,000 gadgets to assist in various exercises such as voter transfer and voter name verification.

The electoral body has stressed that IDs are a crucial requirement for voting, and citizens should prioritize obtaining them to participate in the democratic process.”